How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 15: Jesse’s bad read

How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 15 on Hulu next week? Of course, we tend to think there is more chaos ahead.

After all, we are looking at a story here that will feature Jesse starting to spiral out of control. Why is that? Well, let’s just say that it all comes down to him getting a bad read.

Below, you can check out the full How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 15 synopsis as to what lies ahead:

Sophie and Ellen get assigned to a work project together. Sid surprises Hannah in LA. Charlie and Val try to make the most of their time with Jesse after he gets a bad psychic reading.

Of course, we can’t quite say that we’re altogether surprised that this is happening to the guy. Just consider what he’s gone through as of late when it comes to his heartbreak — and also a few other wounds that are by and large self-inflicted. This is a guy who has created a ton of problems for himself and in general, he has a lot to sort out! Yet, we also still think that there’s a chance that he and Sophie end up together.

Is there actually a leading “father” candidate?

That’s the crazy thing here: We’re not altogether sure that there is when you are looking across the board here. Jesse has been set up the most on the show as a long-term love and yet, there is a huge contingent of people out there rooting for her and Sid. Some of that may just be due to the fact that he’s technically still a contender, and we don’t foresee him and Hannah being together forever. Also, friends-to-lovers tends to be one of the most popular romantic tropes out there.

While there is no season 3 confirmed at present over at Hulu, we do tend to think one is coming. With that, we’re just crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

