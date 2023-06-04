FROM season 2 episode 7: Jim pushes experiment theory

Is everything within the world of FROM some sort of big, elaborate experiment? We know that this is a theory that is out there, mostly pushed by Jim.

Today on the MGM+ series, we saw him continue to do this further, and he also has someone potentially in his corner in Randall. We understand where a lot of this is coming from with him psychologically, especially when you think about the end of the season 1 finale and just how much time you have to think about such things. It would actually be rather understandable if this was the only thing that Jim was thinking about, all things considered.

Of course, where things get even more interesting with this theory is the inherent suggestion that there could be someone else in the town in on it. This does make a whole lot of sense, especially when you consider the fact that it would be hard for someone to just monitor the whole situation from afar. Of course, whoever is doing this would have to be a good actor … no?

So is Jim’s idea correct?

We certainly think that it is a contender, but in a way we almost think it is less likely to be true thanks in part to how much that he is talking about it at the moment. Is the show professing this as a possibility too much? We love that a lot of the characters are actively thinking all about this, but we honestly feel like the more that we hear about this sort of thing, the less likely that it is that something is going to happen.

What do you think about Jim’s experiment theory on FROM?

