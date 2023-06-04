Fire Country season 2: Will Billy Burke sing again?

While we endure a pretty long wait to see Fire Country season 2 on CBS down the road, why not reflect on everything we’ve got to look forward to? After all, there are quite a few things that are currently holding our interest.

In the past, we’ve spoken about the odds that we see Bode find his way out of prison again. We do still feel pretty confident that this is going to happen, mostly because it would be honestly pretty strange if it didn’t, all things considered. This is a show that does like to take its time with stories and with that in mind, we can’t say that we’re shocked that they are forcing us to exercise some patience here.

Now, how about something a little bit lighter? Based on what we saw in season 1, it does feel fair to say that we’re going to see Billy Burke sing again as Vince! The actor sings and performs a lot away from the show and speaking to TV Insider, he made it clear that it is likely to transpire again:

“We talked about it initially when we were doing that episode. The general thought was kind of like, well, if we do this once, kind of have to do it again down the road someplace, right? … So yeah, I would love for that to happen.”

Just think about it this way — clearly, Vince the character loves to perform. With that in mind, it absolutely makes a lot of sense that we are going to see him do that again. It is another wrinkle for the character, and in a way there is a clear kinship at this point between Fire Country and music. After all, remember that one of their biggest guest stars this season was none other than country musician Kane Brown.

(Photo: CBS.)

