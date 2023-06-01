Fire Country season 2: How long will Bode be behind bars?

If you are excited to see Fire Country season 2 on CBS, then there is one question you probably want an answer to above all others. Just how long are we going to see Bode end up being in prison now? Based on what we saw at the end of the season 1 finale, he could be facing a rather long wait to get to the other side.

Let’s take a moment to break this down further, shall we? Well, we know that Max Thieriot’s character sacrificed himself in order to ensure that Freddy would get out, and that included a false admission that he, in actuality, was a drug addict rather than an innocent victim to Sleeper’s plan. This is probably going to doom him for a little while and for storytelling purposes, it should. It would come across as perhaps disingenuous if all of a sudden, Bode was out of prison at the end of the season 2 premiere.

With this being said, we also tend to think that he could be let out before the season 2 finale. You can’t stretch this twist out to a point where everything starts to feel too similar to the first season. Also, we have to be cognizant of who is still out there fighting for him! We tend to think that Gabriela will do what she can to help, especially since she doesn’t believe what Bode has told her. Meanwhile, we also think that Freddy would do whatever possible in his own right.

Our feeling, at least at present, is that we are going to be seeing something big happen about midway through the second season — wouldn’t Bode’s release be a great story for February sweeps? The one reason we could see it being delayed is in the event the entire season is, largely because the writers’ strike is still something that is very much happening and there is no clear end in sight.

