City on Fire season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Apple TV+ you will have a chance to see City on Fire season 1 episode 7 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s make it clear that the mystery / drama series is closing in on a goodbye. This is the penultimate episode of the season and just by virtue of that alone, you can be assured that everything is going to be accelerating on some level. There is a lot of peril, a good bit of drama, and also new problems that are emerging. Some of them could easily overwhelm Charlie.

We should note here, first and foremost, that the aforementioned streaming service is keen to not share all that much at present. The title for the next installment is “The Demon Brother,” and the synopsis below is certainly short, to put it bluntly:

Charlie races to stop a new threat.

That is all they are giving you, but we tend to think that whatever happens here on City on Fire next week will set the stage directly for the finale. Could there be some shocking deaths? We would not rule that out, but we also hope that there is a certain element of closure as well.

Is there also still a chance at a season 2? We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here at present, but we don’t think that you can rule that out in the slightest. Remember for a moment here that you’ve got a good producing team behind the scenes in Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, best known from their days on Gossip Girl. They know how to develop shows and keep them on the air for a long time.

Still, we’re looking ahead with the expectation that season 1 will give us some answers, as opposed to just being reliant on something more.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

