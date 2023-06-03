The Winchesters season 2: Jensen Ackles reacts to sad news

Late Friday night, the official news came in that The Winchesters season 2 is not going to be happening, as the canceled show failed to find a new home. It’s obviously sad news, as there was so much potential to tell great stories within this world. Originally, the idea was that this show was a prequel all about John and Mary Winchester’s love story, but it soon turned out to be so much more than that. The season 1 finale was as bold and exciting a send-off as we could have hoped to have.

Unfortunately, we’re not going to be seeing any more across the TV landscape. The CW canceled it, and as Jensen Ackles confirmed on Twitter this morning, there are multiple reasons why another network or streaming service failed to pick it up:

To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU. And to all those who brought this show to life…I couldn’t be more proud of what we all did together. But as they say…timing is everything. With a massive Network shift coupled with an industry strike…welp…that’s some unfortunate timing. Sleep well dear [Winchesters] …until we meet again. Somewhere down the road.

Jensen is referring in this post to The CW getting new ownership, which uprooted a lot of their programming from the past few years. Meanwhile, the writers’ strike throws even more uncertainty out there. We tend to think personally the former is the bigger factor here, plus networks and streaming services in general being desperate to cut down their costs.

Of course, you can argue that there could still be a chance that the show comes back at some point down the road … but this news makes it clear it won’t be happening anytime soon. Network needs and wants change, and we do still believe with every fabric of our being that we will have a chance to get something else within the greater Supernatural universe someday.

Related – Be sure to get more news regarding The Winchesters and the sad news from this weekend

Are you sad that The Winchesters season 2 is not going to be airing down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







