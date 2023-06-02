Manifest season 4 episode 20 (series finale): How did it end?

We knew that Manifest season 4 episode 20 today was going to be emotional. After all, it had to be. We are talking here about the series finale! It is the end of an era, and a chance for the Netflix series to bring some other really exciting things to the table.

So did the series end up tying together a number of interesting loose ends? We would say so, and it also gave Ben, Michaela, and other passengers the chance at another life in the past. We saw characters defy the odds, and also a real showdown of sorts involving Cal and Angelina. This felt very much like a battle of Biblical proportions between good versus evil, and there were some casualties along the way … but there were also some that were erased after the fact.

After all, eventually we returned to the setting of Flight 828, where things were different this time and the plane arrived back in 2013. Through this, several characters all had a chance at a life they never before had. Cal was back, but as his younger self. Ben, Michaela, and others had the memory of what they’d gone through to save the world, and that led to Michaela decided to break up with Jared, knowing he was meant to be with Drea.

However, there was a clear open thread still: 11 missing passengers. The show has evolved now — rather than have a full plane missing, it is now a select few. This does in theory leave the door open for a further mystery, but at the same time gives us a certain degree of closure.

We know that finales can be very-much hard to nail, but you have to give Jeff Rake and company a lot of credit for establishing why Flight 828 was so important, and also touching on themes of forgiveness as a key part of everyone’s capacity to live again. Manifest was about the end of the world and yet, it also opened the door for new beginnings.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

