Drops of God season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the season 1 finale today on Apple TV+, can you expect a Drops of God season 2 renewal? Or, is this the end?

With any sort of streaming show, there is almost always a sense of ambiguity around the time of a finale. Very few shows get some sort of proper renewal ahead of time, especially when they don’t have some sort of enormous following at the start. This is a fascinating drama with a lot of different twists and a cool subject matter … but that doesn’t mean it is going to get more episodes! This has probably done more for wine than any other project since Sideways and yet, we are still waiting.

Want to learn a little more about the show, if you haven’t seen it so far? Then check out the official logline below:

“Drops of God” is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. Frenchman Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Fleur Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn’t seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger’s will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection — the greatest collection in the world according to the experts. But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Tomohisa Yamashita). Biological daughter versus spiritual son: the duel is about to begin. There are three tests to break the tie, all related to wine tasting. The winner will take ownership of Léger’s empire, the loser will leave empty handed. But how could Camille win such a duel? She knows nothing about wine, and worse: she has never drunk a single drop.

When will we learn about a renewal?

There is no clear timetable on this, but we should anticipate something over the next few months. It is clear that Apple TV+ is billing today’s episode as the “season finale,” which means that they are leaving open the possibility for more. Otherwise, they would just call this the series finale and be done with it.

Following the finale, are you still hoping for a Drops of God season 2 over at Apple TV+?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

