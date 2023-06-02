Is Blue Bloods new tonight over on CBS? We do think there is always going to be reason to want to visit the Reddington family dinner table.

So are we going to have a chance to see that tonight? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that this is where the bad news comes into play, again. It’s probably not much of a shock that Blue Bloods is off the air, as it always is when it comes to the month of June.

Yet, this is no ordinary month of June, as the official timeline for the show’s future is probably set to be out of whack in a way that it never has before. Typically, at this point the Tom Selleck series is currently on hiatus until September. However, the writers’ strike is pushing back the start of the writers’ room, and that could end up impacting the start of production. Then, this could end up playing into when the premiere actually airs.

At the moment, the earliest we anticipate the show back at this point is either in October or November, and it could still be later than that. For the time being, the only advice that we can give you is to be patient for at least a little while.

So what else can you expect in the month of June?

If there is one thing that we can hope for this month, it is (hopefully) a resolution to the strike. We honestly don’t expect a whole lot more, largely because it is not typically a big public reveal when writers’ rooms get underway. So long as the writers get what they deserve, we will be happy just having the knowledge that we are moving towards a new season again.

Related – Get more news on Blue Bloods now, including another look towards the future

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 14, no matter when it eventually premieres?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates in the near future.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







