Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, June 2, 2023?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We tend to think that there are a lot of different stories that we are going to be able to see moving forward. At this point, it is mostly a matter of when some of those will air … and also what the stories will be.

So where should we start off here? Well, let’s begin by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. The same goes for the rest of the summer and really, the same could be said for at least a part of the fall. The Max Thieriot drama currently remains on hiatus and in the midst of this, the biggest question to wonder is a simple matter of when. Is there a specific time when you can anticipate getting to have the show back?

We wish we could give you some sort of theory on this, but it’s hard. Our sentiment for now is that it could be circa November, but it depends on when the networks, studios, and streaming services decides that they want to go ahead and stop the writers’ strike.

When the show does come back, our thinking is that Bode’s fate in prison will be front and center. After what happened at the end of the first season, we do think you are going to be waiting for at least a little while to see him find his way out. Gabriela and others could be fighting for him, but there’s only so much that can be done.

Whatever is done in order to help Bode will probably need to be done through the system — after all, that is the only way to guarantee that when you get out of prison, it actually sticks and you are free.

