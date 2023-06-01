Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe ring in June 1

What is June 1 within the Outlander fandom? Well, think of it as one of the most important days of the year. It’s World Outlander Day! This is a celebration of when the first book in the Diana Gabaldon series was published, and it is a chance for some really unique celebrations all over the world.

Over the years, the folks at Starz have been really good when it comes to giving out new reasons to celebrate on this particular occasion, and we are pleased to say that this has not changed here at all today.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video where the bulk of the season 7 cast (led by Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin) send along their well-wishes and share their own appreciate for this day. We don’t think it is much of a shock to say that this day is completely life-changing from start to finish. Every person on this show has an opportunity to do a lot of really exciting stuff after the fact!

It goes without saying, but this is certainly going to be one of the bigger months that we have seen within the show’s fandom. Remember that the season 7 premiere is coming in just over two weeks and with that, we tend to think that we’re going to be getting more interviews, video previews, and a whole lot more as we get closer.

Season 7, in general, could be one of the biggest in terms of scale from the very beginning. It starts with a dramatic rescue mission and then after that, things will escalate even further as Fraser’s Ridge has to contend with the arrival of the Revolutionary War. There is no way around that, even if everyone on some level wishes that there was.

(Photo: Starz.)

