The Blacklist season 10 episode 15 video: Reddington’s break-in

Tomorrow night’s The Blacklist season 10 episode 15 is right around the corner — and it will be joined by episode 16 at the same time! There are two hours ahead and over the course of them, we know that there’s going to be a lot of drama for Raymond Reddington and the rest of the Task Force.

So what is at the center of things here? Well, we recognize that a lot of it is tied to Congressman Arthur Hudson, who has already caused a ton of chaos in the Task Force. He seemingly wants to put a stop to it, but what’s his endgame? Is this as simple as him just wanting to ensure that they know longer are going to do their business? Well, we tend to know that things are often far more complicated than they first appear…

If you head over to CinemaBlend, you can see a preview for these upcoming episodes that shows Reddington taking on some pretty desperate measures in order to ensure that he gets some answers on Arthur Hudson — he’s breaking into his place! Typically, James Spader’s character is a guy who has all of the information on everyone at just about every moment, so obviously, this is a little bit of a different situation for him.

Yet, we also know that this is a really resourceful dude. If he thinks that something is going to get in his way, he will do just about anything and everything that he can in order to stop it. We do think we could learn more about the Congressman over these next two episodes.

With that being said, isn’t there still a chance that there is more to this story than first meets the eye? Let’s just say that we would bank on that at the moment…

(Photo: NBC.)

