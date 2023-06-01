Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC alongside Station 19? We can understand wanting more news about both the flagship show and the spin-off — why wouldn’t you?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here and sprinkle on some of the bad news: We’re not kicking off the month of June with something more from this world. As a matter of fact, there’s a chance that we may not be getting any more of this world in general through the rest of the year.

As some of you may know who have been keeping up with headlines, the writers’ strike is still currently ongoing and as of this writing, it does not appear as though there is any real end in sight. We know that the writers are willing to get back to the table to sign a deal, but the networks, studios, and streaming services haven’t been willing to meet what are some reasonable demands.

Now, of course we recognize that Grey’s Anatomy would be off the air right now, regardless of whether there is a strike or not. The same goes for Station 19. However, this is usually the month where people start to think about scripts and future stories within the writers’ room, and that can’t happen now. This is one of the reasons why ABC does not have any scripted stuff at the moment on their fall schedule, as they are clearly anticipating that this is going to be one of those things that lasts for a substantial period of time, even if we wish that it wasn’t.

At the moment, the earliest we could imagine these two shows premiering is January — we’d love that to change if a deal gets done and in theory, it still could — but we don’t want to spread any false hope or misinformation at this stage.

(Photo: ABC.)

