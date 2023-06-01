Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: Jason Sudeikis on spin-off odds

We don’t think that it comes as too much of a shock that viewers are going to want something more out of the Ted Lasso universe. While the third season may have been imperfect, every season had its fair share of awesome moments. Many characters got closure in the finale this week, but we do think that there are some questions that could still be answered.

What are we thinking about in particular here? Consider the fact that we still don’t know all that much about if Roy and Keeley could ever get back together. Or, whether or not a women’s soccer team could end up coming to Richmond. While we tend to think that Ted’s story in the UK may be over, that does not mean that everyone else’s is.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Jason Sudeikis has obviously been the captain steering the ship for some time, so of course we tend to think that he will be the one who really dictates the future. Speaking recently to the Fly on the Wall podcast (per Entertainment Weekly), the actor and the executive producer had the following to say:

“Whether it’s [a book], whether it’s doing podcasts about the episodes to offer those audio commentaries… just to talk through things and the themes … And also it would explain the show in a much more cerebral way than I ever would have been able to explain it to anybody. Yeah, there’s opportunities, I think, for spin-offs.”

Now, will something be announced in the near future? Probably not, since the writers’ strike is still ongoing and beyond just that, we tend to think that Jason and the rest of the team want the finale to stand on its own for at least a good while now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso now, including other insight on the future

Do you think that there is a specific spin-off within the world of Ted Lasso that makes a good bit of sense?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional updates in due time.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







