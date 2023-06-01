Ted Lasso season 4: Hannah Waddingham on possible future

Is there any chance at all of there being a Ted Lasso season 4 at some point down the road? This is a huge question that has been asked, time and time again, over the past few weeks. Apple TV+ never confirmed that episode 12 was the series finale and as a result of that, the door still does remain open.

Was there a lot of closure last night? Absolutely, and that’s why it is hard to imagine anything else in the immediate future. Ted is now back in America, AFC Richmond has a new head coach in Roy Kent, and Rebecca seems to have a future now with the oh-so-mysterious Boat Man, who also just so happens to be a pilot.

For the time being, it does seem like we’re meant to take this as the end, though Rebecca herself in Hannah Waddingham told Entertainment Weekly today that she wasn’t sure if star / co-creator Jason Sudeikis knew if there would be another season. All she could say is what has been told to her over the past year or two:

Jason has been quite clear, as has Brendan (Hunt), that this is the end of the story that they had planned. So, I think it’s better to just take it as that, otherwise those scenes that we have done, particularly in the season finale, wouldn’t have been honored. You have to honor it as though it was the end, otherwise you’re not getting yourself in to the right place emotionally.

If we don’t get some sort of proper season 4 down the road…

Why not a movie? Think about it this way — maybe in a few years, Ted realizes how much he misses being in the UK, and he calls Rebecca to see if there’s a way to make something happen so that he, Henry, and Michelle can come out. Maybe he works as a different coach. Maybe Rebecca and him could still have some sort of future. We do think that Ted being in America makes sense so he can be close to his kid, but he also established such a life for himself in Britain. It’s hard to imagine him on some level not being there.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

