Nancy Drew season 4 premiere: Does Ace know about the curse?

Did the Nancy Drew season 4 premiere deliver a big reveal or two? It certainly feels that way at present, at least when it comes to Ace and the curse.

After all, the character ended up discovering what Nancy wrote down by the end of the hour, meaning the big secret about Temperance’s curse is out there. This could be a weight off of her shoulders, but it’s also fair to say that this could be complicated. After all, the title character will have another love interest, setting up a potential love triangle situation. Everything would probably be different if she could actually be with Ace, but things are a little bit trickier than that. You’re probably more than aware of this already if you have been watching for a good while.

Speaking to TVLine, here is at least some of what star Kennedy McMann had to say about the big secret, which of course Ace now knows about:

“There’s a subconscious part of Nancy that’s crumbling under the weight of this secret … She made what she thought was the only decision, which was to keep this secret. There was a little bit of her that hoped he would somehow find out without her being directly responsible for telling him.

Given that this is the final season of this show, we absolutely think that we are going to see some things progress in interesting ways and rather fast. There’s not a lot of time to play around with any personal or romantic mysteries. The creative team has to keep things moving, and we certainly hope that we are on the road to big stuff and sooner rather than later.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

