Virgin River season 5: Is it Netflix’s fall priority?

We know that Virgin River season 5 is coming to Netflix at some point this fall and of course, there is so much to like with this!

With that being said, we also have to know that there are some other things worth noting here, as well. Take, for example, the simple fact that we will be waiting longer than we did for the last batch of episodes. Given that this season is already done airing, it makes sense to question why we are stuck waiting until closer to the end of the year in order to see it.

So what is going on here? While it may seem complicated at first glance, the answer is actually rather simple: Netflix seems to be pushing this show back to help fill some sort of potential void caused by the writers’ strike. Another solution would just be to be proactive in the hopes of achieving some sort of solution in the near future, but we do not get much of a feeling that this is going to happen (regrettably) within the relatively near future.

We do think that there will be a lot of value at the end of the day when it comes to Virgin River being on in the fall, especially when you look at the following question: What else does Netflix have? Sure, there will be some other hits, but The Witcher will be done with its new episodes by then. Meanwhile, new seasons of shows like Stranger Things, Squid Game, Wednesday, and Outer Banks are probablyall at least a year away, if not longer based on the writers’strike.

When you consider all of this, don’t be shocked if season 5 of the show has the biggest promotional campaign that we’ve see yet. It is hard to imagine anything otherwise.

