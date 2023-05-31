Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: A move into the spring?

We don’t think it comes as some jaw-dropping surprise that we are exceptionally eager for Yellowjackets to return to Showtime for season 3. We know that more episodes are coming! However, there are still some questions as to when it will air, or what the story is going to be here.

We do tend to know that in the past, some of the trauma could end up only being worse. The group just ate Javi and beyond that, it appears that Natalie is going to be the Antler Queen … potentially. Until she puts on that headdress, we have a hard time saying anything for sure. What we can say is that they’re going to have a harder time surviving the winter now given that the cabin is up in flames.

With this being said, are they going to have to get into the spring next season? That is a totally different question altogether. We do think it makes a certain measure of sense, especially when you consider that the Yellowjackets supposedly were out in the wilderness for a good year and a half-plus. This means that we have to see them move from one season into the next. We also know that some of the Antler Queen flash-forwards happened past the winter, so that means there’s room to explore other time periods.

In general, we could see the story start to move into the spring within the first couple of episodes of season 3. That makes the most sense for the sake of allowing one season to look different from all the rest. We do tend to think that’s important! We already know that in the present, that’s going to be a little bit easier due to the shocking death of Natalie. The ensemble is different and by virtue of that, we’re going to see other struggles rise to the forefront.

