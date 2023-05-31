Fatal Attraction season 2: Show EP on possible renewal

Is there a chance that there will be a Fatal Attraction season 2 following the events of the season 1 finale? We don’t think we have to beat around the bush here all that much: Let’s just say that there is at least a chance.

In the end, we are more than aware that the future of the Paramount+ series is going to be dependent on what the streaming service wants to do, and historically, these are some really difficult people to read who often follow the beat of their own drummer and have their own internal metrics.

With that being said, you can certainly argue that the show being based on an established IP is helpful, as is the fact that the first season ended with a pretty significant twist when it comes to Ellen stalking the professor. You can argue now that the first season was really introducing the world and then setting the stage for this moment, which could evolve into the main focus of a second season. Of course, once again it depends on whether or not Paramount+ wants to make that happen.

Here is, at the very least, what we can tell you at the moment: Showrunner Alexandra Cunningham seems open to it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published this week but conducted prior to the writers’ strike, she certainly does leave the door open for a little bit more, provided that Paramount+ wants to make something happen. There are still questions and loose ends that could be explored!

With all of this being said…

If there is a second season at some point, we do think that another big name or two would likely be cast. After all, isn’t that a way to keep people both engaged and also guessing about what else could be next? This is, at least at the very least, what we are thinking about.

