Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about both Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD? As per usual, there is a good bit to discuss.

So how do we best start off everything here? Well, we suppose that the best thing to do first and foremost is just go ahead and be the bearer of bad news — there is no installment of any of the One Chicago shows tonight. We are officially now on the summer alliance and truthfully, it may go on a little bit longer than this.

What’s the reason behind that? Just point in the direction of what is going on right now with the writers’ strike. The networks and the streaming services are able to be the ones to end this but, unfortunately, there has been a whole lot of progress in that direction as of this writing. The reality remains that we could be waiting for weeks or even months to see a conclusion there, mostly because of the fact that it is ultimately up to the people with the most money to resolve things, and that’s where things can get a little bit tricky.

If there is at least one thing we can say to everyone out there to offer up something resembling solace, it is that you will see all three of these shows back for another season at some point. They are all technically on the fall schedule, but we’re prepared for the chance that none of them actually come back until we get around to either November or December as opposed to late September, which is when we usually see them.

Also, we are well-aware of the fact that there are some major cliffhangers that need to be resolved here across the board. What is going to be done when it comes to that?

