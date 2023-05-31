Where is Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 (finale) on Apple TV+?

Where is Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 on Apple TV+? We understand if you’ve started to feel a little bit concerned as to what’s happening.

Let us put this in some rather specific terms here, shall we? The third season has been released every week at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time (6:00 p.m. Pacific) but, for whatever reason, there is no installment on this time around at this time.

So when is it coming? Earlier today, the streamer revealed that you will have a chance to see the episode (titled “So Long, Farewell”) at midnight Eastern time or 9:00 p.m. Pacific, considerably later than anyone expected. The reasoning behind this remains somewhat hazy, especially since this is going to screw people out of a lot of watch parties. The announcement was also so last-minute, which means that a lot of people are going to boot the service up come the previous time expecting it to be there.

What lies ahead over the final episode?

We hope that there is something magical, but also something that is really heartfelt and funny. We know that AFC Richmond is playing the final match of the season but in all honesty, we don’t even care that much if they win. This is not really what the show is about. Instead, it is about growth and change. For Ted, it may mean saying goodbye to the club (which is what we think is happening) and trying to leave it better than when he found it. We know that it is a beacon of positive energy for a lot of people out there and we have to hope that this is not going to change.

Remember that this episode could end up being the series finale — it is definitely the end of the story for now, but we wouldn’t be shocked to see a spin-off or something else later.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

