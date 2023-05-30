I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 4: Renewed?

Following the launch of season 3 today at Netflix, should you expect a season 4 of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson?

First and foremost, can we start by noting here that this show is one of the more intriguing comedy case studies out there? It feels like it took a little while to find its audience, but that shouldn’t be that big of a shock. Even though Robinson is a Saturday Night Live alum, he was only there for a short period of time and his brand of comedy did not immediately translate to success on that show. He’s found so much more since going into his own lane, and that also includes finding a lot of viewers who are discovering a lot of his work for the first time.

The third season has already received a number of positive reviews, and we tend to think that it’s only going to continue this positive trajectory over the coming days. It is premiering at a pretty perfect time — sure, tonight is the premiere of Ted Lasso but after that, the schedule is going to clear up and there will be opportunities for a wide array of other things to start to surface. There just is going to be a real drought of content, and maybe this is going to a chance for some other things to emerge.

We should note that at the moment, there is no clear season 4 renewal. However, for us personally, we almost feel like a renewal is inevitable and it is hard to see any other way around it. Netflix needs comedies in this mold, and this is an opportunity to build more of a brand in this space. Also, we think there is a timelessness to a lot of the ideas being tossed around here; it doesn’t have to exist within a day and be gone.

Do you want to see a season 4 happen for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







