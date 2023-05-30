Halo season 2 premiere date: Where it stands post-filming

For everyone out there who is eager to get some more news regarding Halo season 2, we understand the frustration. Think about it this way — it has been a really long period of time since the first season streamed on Paramount+, and for those who are not aware, filming on the latest batch of episodes is complete.

So why are we not getting anything more when it comes to coverage on the show? Well, the real answer is that we are still months away — in other words, a far longer period of time than anyone is likely comfortable hearing or thinking about at present.

Like so many other shows within the sci-fi genre, Halo is one that has a lengthy post-production window attached to it. As great as it would be to get some more insight over the next few months, that is almost certainly not happening. Instead, we are moving into a situation here where we are going to be lucky to get any sort of news on the show’s future until at least late summer. The dream would be that Pablo Schreiber and the rest of the cast are back for more this fall, but we don’t know if anyone out there should be altogether confident in that.

One other factor that could impact a Halo premiere date right now is quite simple: The writers’ strike. While production may be done, Paramount+ could hold onto this season a little longer than expected, provided that they need some programming to stretch out an inevitable dead period that could be coming their way the longer the strike lasts. What’s happening right now with the WGA won’t impact things that much at present, but it could once we get around to October and beyond when it is pretty clear that productions are behind held up.

(Here is, of course, a reminder that the networks and streaming services should go ahead and just pay the writers.)

