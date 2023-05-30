Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to see the show along with its spin-offs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? After the events of this past week, we absolutely understand why there would be a desire for more!

Unfortunately, that does not mean we are getting more of any of these shows tonight. As it turns out, last week was the finale for these crime procedurals and now, we’re in a spot where we will be waiting for a good while to see them all back.

So just how long are we talking about here? Well, we wish that there was some sort of super-specific date we could hand down on the subject here, but we’re not so lucky as to be able to do that. Because of what is going on right now with the writers’ strike, there is no clear timetable as to when the cast and crew are going to get rolling again. The earliest that we anticipate these coming back, at least at the moment, is October, but it could be much later if the strike goes on for some period of time. (Why can’t everyone just pay the writers what they deserve?)

Anyway, we know that CBS at the moment still has the FBI franchise on the schedule, and they will still air in the same Tuesday timeslots as we have seen in the past. Just remember that, at least for now, everything is subject to change.

How many episodes will we get for these shows?

With the state of the strike right now, we’d expect somewhere between 18 and 20 episodes — but, as we said, it is all currently in flux.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI, including more of the big events of the finale

What do you most want to see moving into FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International when the shows come back?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for some other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

