White House Plumbers season 2: Why no renewal at HBO?

Given that tonight marks the season 1 finale, does it make some sense to discuss a White House Plumbers season 2 on HBO? Maybe on some level, but there is also a certain reality we must dive into further.

So what are we talking about here? Well, that is rather simple: The fact that this was devised as a limited series from the start. That probably is one of the reasons why Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson were attracted to the project in the first place. This Watergate story has a very specific beginning, middle, and end to it. We suppose that it could have been stretched out longer, but that would have defanged the story to a certain extent. We don’t think that anyone at the network was looking to do that. One of the things that HBO has been so good at over the years is focusing on the needs of the story first and foremost. They do not often venture beyond that, mostly to their own benefit.

Now that we’ve said all of this, why not dive further into what we hope the network does in the months and years ahead. While there may not be more White House Plumbers, can you develop some other shows that are somewhat similar in tone? We do think there’s an angle of historical fiction here that is really interesting: Unflinching looks at people that still allow for some humor here and there. Given that both of these leads already have a history with the network due to some prior work, we could easily see them also coming back for something else.

If you love all things HBO, let’s just say the next few months are going to be interesting. Succession is over and now, we’re moving into The Idol — a show that despite all of the buzz, has received a lot of negative reviews and controversy.

