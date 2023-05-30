How I Met Your Father season 2: Is Nick really Sophie’s dad?

As we prepare ourselves to see the latest How I Met Your Father season 2 episode on Hulu tonight, isn’t this a good time to discuss Sophie’s dad? We know that he is a pretty enormous part of the story right now, and on paper, it seems like Hilary Duff’s character may have found him.

Let’s go ahead and spend a second discussing what Nick brings to the table here. For starters, he is played by Clark Gregg, who we tend to think is awesome in just about every way. He also seems to be a legitimately good guy in that he is caring, friendly, and seems to have good instincts.

However, here’s where we will say that we’re always a little bit distrusting of something that, on the surface, feels like a good thing. Is this all too good to be true right now? If Nick was with Sophie’s mother, even for a brief time, why didn’t he make more of an impression? Or, why didn’t she potentially reach out to him later? There are a lot of unanswered questions, but we hope that we get a better sense of this over the coming weeks.

Also, if it turns out that Nick is Sophie’s dad, let’s hope there isn’t some devastating twist later on. It would also be nice to have him recur on How I Met Your Father for a good while, largely because Gregg can bring so much depth to him and it’s another interesting card that the show can play.

After all, we don’t think that the show is in any real hurry here to tie together any of the central mysteries — why not have this go for a few more seasons, and also have Gregg turn up whenever he is available and there is a good story?

