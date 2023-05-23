How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 13: ‘Family Business’

As you prepare for How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 13 on Hulu next week, do you want to learn more about that?

First and foremost, let’s remind you that the title here is “Family Business.” Most of this week’s installment is about Sophie’s father and with that in mind, we’re going to keep that going. We imagine that Hilary Duff’s character is going to make up for lost time and with that, try to spend as much time with him as possible. Of course, are things going to go according to plan? Well, we don’t quite think so.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 13 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Sophie and her dad run a business out of Pemberton’s. Charlie and Jesse meet women they like. Val and Ellen treat themselves to a fancy open house.

Out of all the stories that are being mentioned here, can we go ahead and say that Val and Ellen’s may be the most fun. Who doesn’t like to go to a fancy open house here and there? A big part of this show is often about the fantasy that comes with being in New York and a lot of the people you meet and experiences you have. This show could really be about a great deal of that for at least this episode for them.

In general, of course we do think that eventually, the show is going to get back to the big question of who the Father is — yet, there is no real urgency with this. For now, the most important thing is going to remain giving each character moments in the sun and some fun things to do. So long as that happens, we’re going to be happy at the end.

(Photo: Hulu.)

