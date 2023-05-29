The Blacklist season 10 episode 14: A Reddington identity clue?

Did The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 actually give us a clue about Raymond Reddington’s identity? Or, are we reading too much into it?

Well, let’s just pay mention to what James Spader’s character ended up telling Siya Malik over the course of the episode: There are few things anywhere near as important as the love that a parent has for a child. You can, of course, argue that this is the sort of comment that he could’ve learned from experience around people over the years … but it could also be something a little bit more substantial. We tend to think personally that we are looking at the latter here.

After all, the majority of clues out there for this show tend to suggest that Reddington is either Liz’s father or her mother, and the writers have sprinkled hints in over time. There are some quotes that discredit both theories in some ways, but could some of those be misdirects? We know that this is a show that loves to fancy themselves especially clever with this answer and in the event the truth ever comes out, there should be some references sprinkled throughout the whole series.

The big issue that comes with learning it at this point is actually quite simple: There aren’t a lot of people out there show are going to be pursuing answers on this subject. Without Liz alive, nobody else has that much of a vested interest. It does appear that we’re going to be getting some sort of indirect reference at the end of the finale, but what will that be? Will it actually be something more than what we’ve gotten so far? We certainly hope so, at the very least.

What did you think about the return of Weecha on The Blacklist season 10 episode 14?

