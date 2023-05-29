The Blacklist season 10 episode 14: Did Weecha return?

As we entered tonight’s The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 on NBC, we knew that there were rumors that Weecha could come back. Yet, it was not confirmed! Yet, Diany Rodriguez has appeared in promos as the character, and we are pleased to say that the character did show up during “The Nowhere Bride.”

Not only that, but there’s a romantic tryst between her and Reddington! Was anyone surprised by this?

We know that a big part of what makes this so complicated right now is the simple fact that Reddington was previously with Weecha’s sister Mierce, but it also felt as though there was something that could be there with Weecha andReddington on some level. Having it manifest into something more … we can’t say that we are also surprised.

In bringing Weecha back, we are at least also rather happy that Reddington is going to be able to have at least one other person in his life again. Over the last little while, we’ve seen him cut out more and more people in his life. He has grown increasingly alone, and that has made him someone we are increasingly worried about.

In the end…

Don’t be surprised if we end up seeing Weecha back for at least a few more episodes moving forward. We do think she adds another layer to the story now! Also, with this being the final season of the show, we’re really hoping that there are a lot of other callbacks that take place over time. Why wouldn’t we want that at the end of the day?

Remember, there are still a solid episode episodes to go the rest of the way — who knows where things are going to go from point A to point B?

What did you think about the return of Weecha on The Blacklist season 10 episode 14?

