FROM season 2 episode 6: Is Ellis dead?

We knew entering FROM season 2 episode 6 that we were gearing up for one of the most intense ones this whole season. What we did not expect was the latest twist going on for Boyd.

Throughout most of the episode, we saw Harold Perrineau’s character struggling with the worms inside his skin — one of the latest grotesque twists that we’ve seen so far this season. He’s suffering, but that level of torture was accented further when he learned that his son Dale was stabbed. This was one of those all-hands-on-deck situations that forced a lot of the community to come together in ways they have not often as of late. (Sure, they’ve had other prioritizes, from destruction of property to mysterious voices to Sara being protected by Boyd.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM videos!

Through the entire end of this episode, we saw a major crisis where the town had to figure out a way to care for Ellis and, beyond that, we had to see Boyd figure out a way to transfer his blood over to his son without transferring over his ailment. This is when he took an enormous risk, running outside at night and finding a different way to pass on his infection.

Boyd could have easily died and yet, he didn’t — he was able to get back inside and allow his blood to be transferred over. As far as we can tell right now, Ellis is going to be okay. Now, he can just focus his energy on smoothing things over with Fatima. These two have a lot to talk about right now, mostly thanks to some of the secrets that he was keeping.

Remember, there are still four more episodes coming up — who knows where things are going to be going from here?

What did you think about the events of FROM season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







