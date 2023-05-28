Somebody Somewhere season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following the events of the season 2 finale on HBO tonight, is there a chance that we will see a Somebody Somewhere season 3 down the road? Or, is tonight’s season 2 finale destined to be it?

The first thing that we really should note here is that the premium-cable network absolutely wants there to be more of the Bridget Everett series. While it does not generate the publicity of a lot of their other hits, it is critically acclaimed and it represents a part of the world that you don’t always see on TV. There is a real authenticity to the story and it comes across as unique and very singular in its own.

With all of this in mind, it could be a long wait as we see whether or not this show gets another kick at the can. We don’t think that HBO is going to hurry to make some sort of a renewal here, as they are going to see what the cumulative numbers are here. We also know that the network is rather choosy when it comes to what to bring back in this current financial universe.

For those wondering, we do tend to think that the writers’ strike is not going to be a factor as to whether or not this show comes back. Every network is going through this same exact thing, so there is going to be a measure of patience to get some series back into production. (Of course, everything would be so much easier if the networks and streaming services just paid the writers what they deserved.)

If there is a season 3…

When will we have a chance to see it? We tend to think that the network is going to keep everyone waiting, but the question is for how long. Our hope is that it could come out in the summer or fall of next year, but this depends on everything from the strike to network needs.

