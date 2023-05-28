Fatal Attraction season 1 finale: That big Ellen cliffhanger!

Today on Paramount+ offered up a chance to see the Fatal Attraction season 1 finale … so what sort of cliffhanger did we get?

Well, let’s put it this way: The Paramount+ series managed to tie together some loose ends, but also at the same time set the stage for something more with that Ellen cliffhanger. At the end of the episode, it was indicated that she was stalking her professor Macksey, and also created a compilation clip of allegedly him saying a lot of super-romantic things about her.

Of course, he seemed rather horrified by all of this, but the episode ended before we had a chance to see too much more than that. You can argue that a season 2 could largely focus on this plus the aftermath of everything that happened in season 1; or, you can just argue that this is representative of a twisted way that the cycle can continue.

Is it a little bit crazy that there is another obsession forming so soon after the first one within the world of this show? A million times yes you can make that argument. However, at the same exact time we do tend to think that this is just the sort of show that this is. If you are willing to buy into everything else that you had a chance to see over the course of the first season, you are probably able to buy into some of the other stuff, as well. We don’t think it is altogether difficult to do that.

This show is bonkers; yet, it’s also one that is trying to appeal to a certain generation of TV watchers. We now just have to wonder whether or not there’s going to be an appetite for so much more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fatal Attraction, including some season 2 hopes

What did you think about the events of the Fatal Attraction season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates moving forward.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







