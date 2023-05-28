Fatal Attraction season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the events of the season 1 finale on Paramount+, can you expect a Fatal Attraction season 2 renewal? Or, is this going to be the end of the show?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off here with the following: At the time of this writing, nothing has been confirmed on the future. Once upon a time, we actually thought that the show was going to be a limited series thanks in part to the source material. However, if you watch the season 1 finale, it is clear that there is a pathway to the show possibly coming back down the road. The roadmap is clearly there and with that, it now comes down mostly to whether or not the viewership is going to be there in order to make that happen.

Unfortunately, trying to figure out viewership for a show like this is not the easiest thing in the world. The folks at Paramount+ do not release viewer metrics for any of their shows. While we know that the IP allowed for a lot of attention at the start of the series, the reviews for this season were mixed from the start — did that dissuade people from watching?

For those wondering, we may be waiting months to figure out whether or not there is another season coming for this show, so a certain amount of patience is going to be required here. We don’t believe that the writers’ strike is going to play a role here and instead, it is more of a matter of if the viewership and financials make it viable for this show to continue on some level. If Paramount+ can figure all of this out, then you can feel good about it coming back.

If it does, of course we think the central theme of obsession will reign supreme again in a season 2 — it may just take on a slightly different form than before.

Do you want to see a Fatal Attraction season 2 renewal over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







