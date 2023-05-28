Ride season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hallmark Channel?

Leading up to tonight’s big finale on the Hallmark Channel, can you expect a Ride season 2 renewal to happen? Or, is this the end?

Well, we should really start off by noting where things stand at the time of this writing: There is no official renewal for the Western-themed drama starring Nancy Travis. Is there going to be a chance for something more? We do think there’s a good chance of it!

We know that there are a number of different things that the network is going to be looking at as they determine the future of the show, with live ratings being the first thing they look at. From there, they will also examine DVR ratings, social-media impact, and also how much potential they see in another batch of episodes.

From our vantage point, it actually feels like another season should be close to a sure thing. Let’s put it this way — Ride is a part of a Western craze on TV that was brought on by Yellowstone and with that show ending, should you want to try and replicate a little bit of that success elsewhere? We know that this is not exactly identical beyond the rodeo subject matter, but there are still a number of similarities that feel, at least on the surface, to be relatively obvious.

How long does Hallmark have to renew this?

Knowing what they tend to do when it comes to shows like this, our sentiment is that one way or another, they will make a firm decision over the next couple of months. The writers’ strike should not have much of an impact on whether or not the series gets renewed, though it would obviously impact when the process begins of writing scripts for a new season, which leads into the start of production and eventually, when it would end up premiering.

Do you think that we are going to be seeing a Ride season 2 at Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







