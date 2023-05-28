Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? After the way the Queen Latifah series ended last week, we certainly think everyone is eager for more. How can they not? We just had one of the biggest cliffhangers in recent memory where a good chunk of the cast could die!

Well, unfortunately, there is a reason for that cliffhanger being so epic: There is no new episode tonight. Last week marked the season 3 finale and now, we have to embark on what is going to be a particularly long and painful hiatus for the next several months.

It is true that on paper, CBS wants to get The Equalizer back on the air this fall. Whether or not that will happen, though, is a totally different story. Due to the writers’ strike, it is hard to say when production will kick off, let alone when the series will be back. At present, we tend to think the absolute earliest we could see it is either October or November, but it could honestly be much later than that without any real speculation at all.

As for what we’re going to see moving forward with Robyn McCall, we don’t really think that is an altogether hard thing to figure out. We certainly don’t think her entire team is going to die, but how will she rescue them all? This isn’t some super-easy question to solve? It could take a lot of effort on her part and also some unconventional methods.

Personally, we wouldn’t mind if it took a full two parts to offer up a resolution to this, but whether or not the show opts to do this remains to be seen. We recognize that they, at least for now, have a chance to navigate in all sorts of different directions.

