The Blacklist season 10: How many episodes are left?

As some of you may or may not know at the moment, things are about to get a little bit crazy with The Blacklist season 10 on NBC. There is a new episode airing tomorrow night but after that, the show will be moving to Thursdays for the rest of the season. There are two episodes coming on June 1, and then everything will wrap with a two-hour finale event on Thursday, July 13.

So how many episodes are actually left? Let’s just say that there are a few interesting things to break down as we look more and more to the future.

Including this weekend’s “The Nowhere Bride,” there are going to be nine episodes until the story of Raymond Reddington is over. The remaining episode dates are May 28, June 1, June 8, June 22, June 29, July 6, and then of course July 13. (At the moment, it does not appear, per the Futon Critic, that an episode is scheduled for June 15. We will have a chance to look more at that down the road.)

How will this story end?

That is the biggest question right now, as it seems like the main adversary facing Reddington is a power-hungry Congressman named Arthur Hudson. Is he really the biggest threat remaining? That’s a question well-worth wondering, just as it is how we’re going to see all loose ends get tied together. We just hope that we are moving towards the show ending in a rather satisfying place. There’s a chance that James Spader’s character could die, but at the same time, he hasn’t mentioned that he’s sick. He is just in the process of cutting down parts of his life, and trying to focus on some of the things that matter to him the most. We will see where things end, no?

