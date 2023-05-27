Fire Country season 2: How many episodes can we expect?

We are absolutely still hoping for a Fire Country season 2 premiere date announcement at some point over the summer. However, we could be waiting a while for it. Heck, we could be waiting a long time for any and all news on this show in general.

For the time being, we’re just going to have to settle for the fact that a season 2 renewal has already been confirmed, and we were left off on a pretty brutal cliffhanger at the end of the season 1 finale.

There’s no denying that we were blessed with a lot of great stuff over the first season, as there was plenty of action, an introduction to great characters, and 22 episodes overall. Should we expect something similar moving forward? In theory, we’d love that, but for the time being, we consider this unlikely.

Make no mistake that we do think that the network would love to do another 22-episode season of this show, but it feels unlikely due to the writers’ strike. There is no apparent end in sight for it and really, the only way we could see the show keeping its previous order is if a deal was reached immediately. If something gets resolved by the end of next month, we do at least think an 18-20 episode order is still possible.

In the end, the biggest thing that we can say here is that this is a somewhat fluid situation, and because of that, you should just keep your eyes peeled. Just remember that the networks and streaming services could resolve this faster if they were to come to some sort of agreement with the writers. All of their requests are reasonable and yet, here we are, watching this continue to drag on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Fire Country, including a bigger look ahead

What are you most expecting to see moving into Fire Country season 2?

Be sure to sound off right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, we also advise you to stick around for even more great updates that you are not going to want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







