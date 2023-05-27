Yellowjackets season 3: What does Christina Ricci know?

Now that we are on the other side of the Yellowjackets season 2, what better time than the present to discuss season 3? Or, to be specific, how much the cast actually knows about it at the moment?

On one level, it is of course nice to breathe a sigh of relief and know that the series is coming back to Showtime for another batch of episodes. However, that’s before you remember that the writers’ room literally started days before the writers’ strike and at present, a lot of the story still isn’t crafted. It remains to be seen when production is going to kick off, let alone when the show itself is actually going to premiere.

So what does the cast know about what lies ahead? Given that some of these performers are big names, you’d think that they know a lot. Unfortunately, that’s not actually the case. Speaking to Variety, Misty herself in Christina Ricci indicated that she doesn’t have much of an idea at all as to what the next part of her character’s journey looks like:

I’ve had no conversations about next season. Every show has its own way it functions, and its own dynamic. And on this show, I think the writers have such a huge burden with not only the complexity of the narrative, but also the amount of main characters that they have and the amount of storylines. So generally, we don’t get a lot of information before we shoot.

Personally, we think the dynamic between Misty and Walter is going to be especially interesting as we move forward. After all, we know how the latter character took care of the Adam problem — but she isn’t exactly clued in on every little thing that happened.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

