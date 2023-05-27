Barry season 4 episode 8: Series finale run time revealed

This weekend on HBO, you are going to be seeing Barry season 4 episode 8 — otherwise known as the series finale. Is anyone else not ready to say goodbye to this show?

From our vantage point, we’re still amazed by the show’s journey. It started out with more comedic leanings and since that time, has slowly and slowly gone down a dark spiral. Where has that left us? With one of the darkest and most intense shows that we’ve had a chance to see in a rather long time. There has been some pretty incredible stuff over time and even still, there’s a chance to shock us once more.

We also do wonder this — would the reception towards the final season be better if it was not airing alongside the end of Succession? We do think that a part of it has been somewhat lost in its shadow.

Without further ado now, let’s talk for a moment about the subject for this article: The run time for the finale. We’re sure that a lot of people are hoping for something at least 45 minutes long, if not a full hour. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case. Per some of the network’s listings, we know that the final episode, titled “Wow,” is just 35 minutes. Given that this has been a half-hour series from the jump, we really can’t sit here and be altogether shocked that this is how things are winding down here. We’ll even take an extra few minutes!

Unfortunately, HBO isn’t giving you a lot to cling to entering the finale — they’ve barely released a promo or synopsis with any real substance, and they want to leave everything up to Bill Hader to deliver. Fingers crossed that in the end, we get an ending that feels worthy of the run.

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to the Barry series finale?

How do you imagine that this story is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for even more great updates that you will not want to miss.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







