Blindspotting season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

Following the events of the season 2 finale today on Starz, can you expect a Blindspotting season 3 renewal? Or, is this the end? It goes without saying, but we do have a lot to talk about here!

First and foremost, though, let us talk about where things stand: There is no official renewal at the time of this writing. Nothing has been confirmed by the network, but it is our hope that there will be some more news announced over the course of the next couple of months.

When you factor into the original film here, you can argue that Blindspotting has already had more story than your average two-season show, but that does not mean that it is the end here. We tend to think that the biggest challenge for a show like this is simply publicity, but the writers did a good job of putting new episodes on the air here alongside Power Book II: Ghost, otherwise known as one of their biggest hits. This may have helped some of its viewership.

(Unfortunately, it can be hard to gauge the total viewership of a show like this, mostly given the fact that most people either watch this on their DVR and stream. Starz does not release this information publicly.)

As for when the show is going to return if it does get renewed, late 2024 or early 2025 seems like a safe bet. We don’t believe that the writers’ strike is going to make a huge impact on when a renewal happens, but it may on the start of production, depending on how long it takes. The strike has already taken over most of the month, and there is no evidence out there that things are close to coming to an end. The writers deserve everything that they are asking for; without them, we don’t get a shows anywhere close to this quality.

