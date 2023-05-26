The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 6: Why is it ending?

Following the big series finale today, why not dive further into The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 6? Why aren’t we getting more of the show?

Well, the first thing that we should say as of right now is pretty darn simple: From the start, season 5 was set to be the final one at Prime Video. Nothing that we got on the show here should be seen as much of a surprise. The creative team got a chance to build towards a proper ending and as a result of that, we are able to come out of this feeling relatively satisfied. (Remember that there were a lot of flash-forwards throughout this season and within that, it’s hard to really even do another season.)

So why didn’t we get more? Why were there not some plans to get something larger here? Well, sometimes quality show just have a little bit more of a defined beginning, middle, and end and this is 100% the case here. We’re sure that Amy Sherman-Palladino is going to have some other great shows down the road, so at least we don’t tend to think that this is the last program that you’ll see with her voice.

As for Rachel Brosnahan at the moment, there are of course those rumors that she could be the next Lois Lane. None of that is confirmed, but we have heard the actress speak on it already.

If nothing else…

We do think there is something great to be said for the fact that this show has had a really incredible run over the past few years, and we are leaving off with it now in a really satisfying spot. This is the sort of ending that a lot of other shows really wish that they had!

