Yellowjackets season 2 finale: Is Natalie the Antler Queen?

We know that the Yellowjackets season 2 finale contained a number of powerful moments — but did we learn the truth about the Antler Queen?

Well, we should start off here by noting this — technically, we do think that the producers have given themselves a little bit of an out at the moment. What we saw, to put it in bult terms, is Lottie make it clear that she could not be the leader — it needed to be someone else. They needed a vessel, and she claimed that it should be Natalie. After all, she was the “favorite” of the Wilderness, given that she was chosen by the other girls but still managed to survive due to what happened to Javi.

Here is the real twist here: We never saw Natalie actually don the headdress and when you consider that alone, technically we can’t say that she is 100% the Antler Queen in this timeline. Something could still change. Or, it’s possible that the Queen has a separate duty from what has been established with this character.

If nothing else…

This finale does at least do away with some of the more obvious assumptions that were out there at the end of the finale — namely, the ones that suggested that Lottie was 100% the Antler Queen and there was no real debate over it. This introduces another storyline for the third season, plus of course the cabin catching on fire.

Oh, and did we mention the other huge story at the heart of this episode? Well, that’s rather simple: We ended up seeing Natalie get killed in the present. From start to finish, there’s a lot for us to think about over the months ahead…

What do you think about Natalie possible being the Antler Queen following what we saw in the Yellowjackets season 2 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

