Citadel: Diana: What is it? Prime Video show’s future

What in the world is Citadel: Diana? At the end of tonight’s season 1 finale, this was the big reveal that looked to the future.

So, what exactly is this? It is being billed as the next part of the spy-verse, and we can tell you at this point that we’re looking at what looks to be the first part in the global plan for this Prime Video franchise. Given that a season 2 for the series proper was just greenlit today, we’re not just looking at a direct follow-up here. Maybe you can view this as a spin-off, or just another way to show the Citadel organization’s reach all over the world. (We know that an Italian version of the show first started production well over a year ago, as a part of the long-term plan for the series.)

Now, we do know entering this that the Citadel is perhaps more under siege than ever before, largely because of the actions of Mason Kane. Learning the truth has been a big part of the show from the very start! We’ve already learned a little bit about how complicated this spy organization truly is and yet, we somehow still think that we’re scratching the surface.

For those of you who saw the end of tonight’s season 1 finale, then you know already that Mason Kane is really the person responsible for having Citadel agents taken out. As more and more of his was was revealed, it’s become clear that he was driven by revenge over what happened to his father. How will all of this carry over directly to this new show? Will it? Well, there are things that we are left to think about, at least for the time being.

For now, Citadel: Diana is slated to premiere at some point in 2024 — we should have a chance to get a little bit more insight on it in due time.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

