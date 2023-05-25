Love & Death season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Max?

Following the events of the season 1 finale today at the newly-minted Max streaming service, will there be a Love & Death season 2? Or, is this show officially at an end?

We don’t think we really need to get too far into this piece to get some of the hard truth out of the way here: At the moment, there is nothing official in regards to a season 2. As a matter of fact, it is almost impossible for that to happen in its current form. The Elizabeth Olsen show was established from the start as a limited series, meaning that everything pertaining to the Candy Montgomery story should be tied up.

Now that we’ve said that … do you really want to deny that there is potential in doing something more with different characters? At the moment, we certainly think that there could be! Let’s face it — anthology shows are all of the rage right now, and we know that Netflix is going to be doing something like that moving forward with Monster after their take on Jeffrey Dahmer starring Evan Peters. You could try to do something similar here.

While nothing has been confirmed at present, 100% we would not rule anything out. After all, remember for a moment that Max needs to come up with more established properties in their new era, and there is a huge appetite for true crime within this country. Meanwhile, every season being a separate story means that there is less concern about retaining an audience, since new viewers could come on board every time depending on the subject matter.

For the time being, we do just tend to think that Max will consider it, as this is something that they can ponder over for quite a long time. Anthologies are not the sort of project that require you to issue a green light or a quick renewal in some rapid period of time.

