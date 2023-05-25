Is Good Trouble new tonight on Freeform, season 5 episode 11?

Is Good Trouble new tonight on Freeform? We know that over the past few weeks, we’ve had a chance to see some big stories. The first half of this season has been all about huge decisions, surprise returns, and a heck of a whole lot more.

So where do things stand at the moment? We obviously know that a lot of people would like to get more of the show immediately … but that is not what’s going on here. There is no new episode tonight, and instead the show is facing an uncertain return date as we approach a lengthy hiatus.

Is there a great case to be made that it will return later this year? In theory sure, but the writers’ strike is where things do start to get a little bit confusing. Production for this show has been halted already on certain days for this show, and we tend to think that in general, it is causing networks to re-think a lot of their release strategies. We would love to see a deal reached in the near future, but that’s mostly because writers deserve everything they are asking for. Getting some favorite shows back sooner is just an added benefit.

No matter when the show comes back, let’s just hope that the remainder of season 5 is going to put all of these characters a little bit closer to their dream come true. There is no guarantee of a season 6, after all, and we do think that things need to move forward at a slightly faster pace now in order to ensure that we have a lot of satisfying moments.

It’s also crazy to think that whenever Good Trouble is reaching a conclusion, it is going to be ending an era that began all the way back when The Fosters premiered, back when this network was called ABC Family! Talk about a long history…

(Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

