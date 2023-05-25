Is Christian Stolte leaving Chicago Fire? Is Mouch dead?

We don’t think it comes as much of a shock to say that we anticipated some sort of huge surprise over the Chicago Fire season 11 finale. Here was the question: What would the surprise be? Would there be some sort of world-altering cliffhanger?

Well, close to the end of the episode, Stella made it clear that she was leaving Chicago, but only for the sake of ensuring that she would get Severide back. Meanwhile, Brett decided that she was going to adopt Julia after the opportunity came along. Also, Mouch’s life was in peril and for a while, we thought he was going to be okay. That was, of course, before we saw him still bleeding at the hospital at the end of the hour.

Is Christian Stolte leaving the show? Nothing has been confirmed or said about this as of right now, but you’ll have to wait and see on this. We would be surprised if the writers were to kill him off, but mostly because we’ve lost so many beloved firefighters already. Also, we think the show needs these sort of stabilizing forces within the firehouse.

So when are we going to find out Mouch’s fate? Probably not until closer to the season 12 premiere. We don’t think this is a situation that is similar at all to what we saw over on Chicago Med with Will Halstead a little bit earlier on in the night.

All of this was 100% crazy without a doubt…

Then, to top everything else off, we had that ending with Casey and Brett. He visited her place at the very end of the story, and then proposed! We will talk a little bit more about that a little bit later on down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire, including other insight on the future of the show

What did you think about the overall events of the Chicago Fire season 11 finale?

Did you see that ending coming? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







