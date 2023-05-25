Why is Nick Gehlfuss leaving Chicago Med, role of Will Halstead?

Why is Nick Gehlfuss leaving Chicago Med following the events of the season 8 finale? If you saw the exit of Will Halstead, you’re understandably sad. We are! There are not a ton of people on the show right now who have been there from the very beginning.

Of course, the departure of the character is going to lead to questions as to whether it was Nick’s decision to leave, and there is a pretty simple answer to it: It was. Gehlfuss left the series on his own accord after so many years on the job, and it was not an easy thing for him to figure out.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, the actor explained further why he did what he did when the dust settles here:

Well, it was a difficult decision, but I felt, maybe like a few months ago, that I was getting to the point of taking Dr. Halstead as far as I could go with him. A difficult decision because, of course, I have for the last eight years grown with a fantastic group of people, and they have become a family, they really have. We use that word a lot, but it’s the only one that makes sense, and it’s also a community of artists. And so, I’ve laid roots in this town. Chicago was never on my radar, and it’s become home. So it’s difficult to think about leaving something that’s so comfortable… [When] an actor gets involved in this profession, we’re attracted by the variety, and eight years is a long time with one character, and I felt as if I went as far as I could go with him, and that was that, really.

Gehlfuss did note in the interview that he wanted his exit to be done in a way where the door was open for him to come back. We do think, whether it is a milestone episode or something else down the road, there is a chance that we’ll be able to see him again someday.

