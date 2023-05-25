Is Nick Gehlfuss leaving Chicago Med, Dr. Will Hastead?

We entered tonight’s big Chicago Med season 8 finale anticipating a certain degree of drama, plus some sort of shocking conclusion. Isn’t that one of the things that this version of the show does best? We tend to think so!

However, this was not the end of the season that we expected: Nick Gehlfuss has departed the show, or at least so it seems at the moment! Will Halstead was a huge part of the show for so many years — as a matter of fact, he’s one of the few original connections to the early days. We of course wondered how things were going to tie together for him, and it was tied to the return of Torrey DeVitto as Natalie. Is this the end of the road for him? At the very least, it feels that was as a series regular as he was applauded out of the hospital.

There is a certain amount of irony here in that Gehlfuss departed the same season that Jesse Lee Soffer left Chicago PD, so there is a little bit of a full-circle feeling to all of this. What is so interesting about this big-picture is that there really was not all that much in the way of discussion about Nick’s departure from the show — sometimes, a lot of this stuff tends to come out in advance.

Now that we’ve said all of this, is there still a chance that we could see Dr. Halstead come back at some point down the road? We’d certainly say that it’s a big possibility! He wasn’t killed off and we think that as the series approaches big milestones, there could be some other chances in order to get him back.

