Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? Season 2 hopes

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into even more great Todd – Margaret stories?

We wish we could say that over the next few weeks, there were additional opportunities to check out some great stuff, but that is just not the case. Unfortunately, there is no installment of the legal dramedy tonight, and there may not be another one for a good while still.

So what is going on here? Well, let’s just remind you that last week was the finale! While So Help Me Todd has been renewed already for a season 2, filming the new episodes are currently on hold thanks largely to the writers’ strike happening across the country. The networks and streaming services are really going to be the arbiters of how long that lasts; they could make a deal sooner rather than later that gives the writers their fair share; or, this could be going on for a good while still. At this point, we tend to think that we have to be prepared for just about anything.

One other thing that we will at least tell you at this point is that CBS does still have this show and many others on their fall schedule, so it is the hope that the strike can be resolved. However, fall does not necessarily mean that we’re going to see Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin back in September. It could be October or November — or, we could be waiting until 2024 depending on where things shake out.

As for the story…

Let’s just say for a moment that we’re going to be seeing more antics, for sure, but also some serious cases. One of the great things with this show in general is that you never quite know what to expect every given week.

(Photo: CBS.)

