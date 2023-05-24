Big Brother 25 cast: When will we learn more?

Now that we have an official Big Brother 25 premiere date, what’s the next order of business when it comes to the CBS show?

Well, we do think that over the next month or so there will be a continued amount of eagerness to learn more about this big, milestone chapter in the reality show’s history; unfortunately, we also don’t think that the network is going to be that quick to share much more in the way of information. What’s the reason for that? Well, they don’t have to.

Because we now know that season 25 is not going to premiere officially until we get around to Wednesday, August 2, that is going to give CBS a lot of time to slow-roll a lot of the material that is out there. We’re sure that they will run promos throughout the summer still; ultimately, they have to. People are used to seeing Big Brother back in June or July, so it’s going to be weird not having it then. (For those wondering, the delay is almost sure to be tied to them giving themselves more protection in the fall with the writers’ strike still ongoing.)

As for the cast…

Well, here’s the bad news — you are probably not going to learn about them until we get around to late July. Typically, CBS doesn’t share names until everyone is fully in sequester and ready to go. They don’t like to announce things too early in the event there are changes. Ironically, we have seen changes even after the cast is announced as of late! This is one of the reasons why we advise for some patience … and also not to expect any returning players. There is no evidence of that as of right now.

